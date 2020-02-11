UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Crossfire In Rawalpindi

Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :One dacoit was killed while another injured, when they were trying to escape from the dacoity scene in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station.

According to a police spokesman, three armed men forcibly entered in a house and made hostage the family members at gunpoint, after collecting valuables including cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments they tried to escape from the scene.

In the meantime, a family member informed police by phone.

On information, police cordoned off the area and intercepted the criminals, during the scuffle with police one of dacoit identified as Adeeb killed and another Sajjid was arrested by police in injured condition while third one managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) has appreciated the performance of police and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of dacoities.

He also appealed to the general public to keep a vigilant eye on suspect items and persons and immediately inform the police if they witness something strange around them.

