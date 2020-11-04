Dacoit killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police in the limits of Khurrianwala police station, said police on Wednesday.

SHO Khurarianwala Mohsin Munir said that ASI Liaqat Ali and other officials took along accused Muhammad Ali for recovery in a robbery case. However,on their way some armed persons attacked the police party, freed the accused and fled towards Rodala bypass.

On receiving information SHO Khurarianwala along with other officials chased the accused to arrest them,on which the outlaws resorted to indiscriminate firing. After exchange for gunfire between the two sides, Muhammad Ali was found dead while his accomplices managed to escape in the cover of darkness.

The deceased accused was involved in 27 cases of heinous offences. The police shifted the body to mortuary and started search for other culprits.