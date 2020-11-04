UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police in the limits of Khurrianwala police station, said police on Wednesday.

SHO Khurarianwala Mohsin Munir said that ASI Liaqat Ali and other officials took along accused Muhammad Ali for recovery in a robbery case. However,on their way some armed persons attacked the police party, freed the accused and fled towards Rodala bypass.

On receiving information SHO Khurarianwala along with other officials chased the accused to arrest them,on which the outlaws resorted to indiscriminate firing. After exchange for gunfire between the two sides, Muhammad Ali was found dead while his accomplices managed to escape in the cover of darkness.

The deceased accused was involved in 27 cases of heinous offences. The police shifted the body to mortuary and started search for other culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

16 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

47 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

53 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

56 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

1 hour ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.