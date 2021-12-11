Dacoit killed in encounter

A alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police at Bachoki village, Raiwind, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police at Bachoki village, Raiwind, here on Saturday.

Police said that two alleged dacoits were fleeing after a dacoity incident. On receiving information, the local police reached there and opened fire on the dacoits.

One of them, identified as Babari Meo, received bullet injuries and died on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Further investigation is under way.