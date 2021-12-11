UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

A alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police at Bachoki village, Raiwind, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police at Bachoki village, Raiwind, here on Saturday.

Police said that two alleged dacoits were fleeing after a dacoity incident. On receiving information, the local police reached there and opened fire on the dacoits.

One of them, identified as Babari Meo, received bullet injuries and died on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Further investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Raiwind Fire Police Died From

Recent Stories

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equi ..

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

1 minute ago
 US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replace ..

US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models - Reports

1 minute ago
 Shoaib clinch J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National R ..

Shoaib clinch J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C'ships title

1 minute ago
 WCLA launches Art & Craft festival

WCLA launches Art & Craft festival

1 minute ago
 Jewellary exports witness record 11.38% increase

Jewellary exports witness record 11.38% increase

1 hour ago
 Asian countries likely to resume Int'l travel in 3 ..

Asian countries likely to resume Int'l travel in 3 months, China in half a year: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.