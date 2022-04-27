UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

An alleged dacoit was killed in a police encounter in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in a police encounter in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 28-year-old Zaheer Ahmad resident of Elahi Abad was trying to escape after looting a family when he was intercepted by a police team.

The accused opened fire on the police party whereas the police also returned fire in self defense. During this encounter, the outlaw received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The accused was wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. His body was dispatched to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

