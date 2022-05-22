Dacoit killed in encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian Police station.

Police said on Sunday that three dacoits were fleeing after looting cash and jewellery from a house in Madina colony this morning when on information, police reached the spot and chased them.

The chasing police team encircled the outlaws near Teen Pulla canal where a cross firing took place between the police and bandits.

As a result, a dacoit identified as Qaisar Abbas received bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The police shifted the body to DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.