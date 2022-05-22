UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian Police station.

Police said on Sunday that three dacoits were fleeing after looting cash and jewellery from a house in Madina colony this morning when on information, police reached the spot and chased them.

The chasing police team encircled the outlaws near Teen Pulla canal where a cross firing took place between the police and bandits.

As a result, a dacoit identified as Qaisar Abbas received bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The police shifted the body to DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

5 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

14 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.