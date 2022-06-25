UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

One dacoit was killed while his 3 accomplices were rearrested after an encounter in the area of Satiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :One dacoit was killed while his 3 accomplices were rearrested after an encounter in the area of Satiana police station.

Police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Saturday that the police team was carrying back 4 outlaws involved in a dacoity case after their attendance in a court of law in Jaranwala Tehsil Katchery when their unknown accomplices attacked the police van near Botay Di Jhall.

They opened indiscriminate firing and succeeded in getting their accomplices released from police van.

The police personnel immediately called for help and a heavy police contingent reached at the spot and started chasing the criminals. The police encircled them near Chak No.115-GB and directed them for surrender but the outlaws once again opened fire at the police.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter.

One of the dacoit Muhammad Aslam son of Abdul Hameed Arain resident of Chak No.70-GB receivedserious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas his three accomplices including Ali Nawaz son of Talib Hussain, his brother Ali Raza, both residents of Chak No.70-GB and Hasnain Shah son of Syed Tariq Shah resident of Chak No.39-GB were re-arrested after encounter. However, the assailants managed to escape from the scene under the cover of nearby standing crops.

A special police team has also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Died Van Jaranwala Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister condoles death of Turkish scholar

Prime Minister condoles death of Turkish scholar

1 minute ago
 Arrangements finalize to hold Local Government Ele ..

Arrangements finalize to hold Local Government Elections in Larkana

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates anti polio drive

DC inaugurates anti polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Para Games to kick off from Sunday

Prime Minister Para Games to kick off from Sunday

2 minutes ago
 EU Review Mission delegation meets Chief Minister ..

EU Review Mission delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

30 minutes ago
 Drug awareness seminar held at Raza hall

Drug awareness seminar held at Raza hall

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.