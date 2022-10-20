UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with Dolphin Force in Johar Town here on Thursday.

Police said two dacoits were looting people at Ayyub Chowk. On receiving information, Dolphin officials reached the spot while the bandits started firing when they saw them and fled.

The officials chased the robbers at Amirdad Chowk where one dacoit was killed in a cross firing while the other was arrested. The police recovered eight mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons from them.

Police said that the accused were history sheeters and involved in dozens of dacoity incidents.

Police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

25 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149 ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149-run target to win against UAE

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

6 minutes ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

34 minutes ago
 Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ..

Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly plunder the country ..

35 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.