Dacoit killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with Dolphin Force in Johar Town here on Thursday.

Police said two dacoits were looting people at Ayyub Chowk. On receiving information, Dolphin officials reached the spot while the bandits started firing when they saw them and fled.

The officials chased the robbers at Amirdad Chowk where one dacoit was killed in a cross firing while the other was arrested. The police recovered eight mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons from them.

Police said that the accused were history sheeters and involved in dozens of dacoity incidents.

Police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.