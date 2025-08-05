Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A robber was killed in encounter with police in Jhang Bazaar area on Tuesday.

Police said that a team of crime control department (CCD) along with conducted

a raid at Mahishah graveyard in Jhang Bazaar area where four outlaws opened

fire at police.

In retaliation, the police also returned fire and as a result of which

a robber identified as Nabeel aka Billi, resident of Chak No 163-RB received bullet

injuries while his three accomplices managed for flee.

The police arrested the injured robber and was being shifted to a hospital when

he succumbed to his injuries.

The dacoit wanted by police in several dacoities and highway robberies.

He was also wanted for injuring an official of dolphin police.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

54 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan