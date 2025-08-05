Dacoit killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A robber was killed in encounter with police in Jhang Bazaar area on Tuesday.

Police said that a team of crime control department (CCD) along with conducted

a raid at Mahishah graveyard in Jhang Bazaar area where four outlaws opened

fire at police.

In retaliation, the police also returned fire and as a result of which

a robber identified as Nabeel aka Billi, resident of Chak No 163-RB received bullet

injuries while his three accomplices managed for flee.

The police arrested the injured robber and was being shifted to a hospital when

he succumbed to his injuries.

The dacoit wanted by police in several dacoities and highway robberies.

He was also wanted for injuring an official of dolphin police.