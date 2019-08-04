UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

KHANEWAL, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A dacoit was killed allegedly by the firing of his own accomplices, in the precincts of of Tulamba police station.

According to police, Sadar police Mian Chanuu was taking under-custody dacoit Shabbir alias Lohri to recover weapons when four armed motorcyclists opened fire at police team near Pull 16-BR to get freed their accomplice.

The police also returned fire. In a brief encounter, Shabbir alias Lohari received bullet injuries by the firing his own accomplices and died on the spot.

Police have cordoned off the area to arrest the outlaws.

The killed dacoit was wanted by police in various cases of theft, dacoity and murder.

