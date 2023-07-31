Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Encounter, Cop Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with Sadar Okara police team and a police constable was injured.

According to police spokesman, some robbers were looting citizens on Dipalpur Road in Sadar Okada police precincts. Meanwhile, the Dolphin squad police reached the spot.

The bandits started firing after seeing the police party.

The police also returned the fire, and in crossfire, Constable Azmat received bullet injuries while a robber, yet to be identified, was killed.

DPO Okara reached the hospital to visit the injured officer and issued instructions for providing the best medical facilities to the injured cop.

