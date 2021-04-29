UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Encounter In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:52 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter in faisalabad

A dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that two bandits snatched motorcycle, cash of Rs.10,000 and other items from two citizens Zeeshan and Inzmam at Jhumra Road near Chak No.164-RB late night.

Receiving information through Rescue-15, SHO Chak Jhumra Inspector Rai Arshad along with his team rushed to the spot and chased the outlaws.

He directed the criminals for surrender but they opened fire at the police team.

During this encounter, one of the dacoits received serious injuries and fell on the ground while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital where he breathed his last.

The killed bandit was identified as Gulzar son of Fareed resident of Chowk Azam Layyah and the police recovered snatched motorcycle, cash and other items from his possession while a special team had been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him on priority basis.

Meanwhile, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ehsan said that Gulzar was wanted to the police of Layyah, Nishatabad, Nawab Town Lahore, Chuhang Lahore, Mustafa Town, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area Lahore and Ghalib Market Lahore in 18 cases of dacoity, robbery and other nature.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

