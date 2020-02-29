UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Encounter In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter in Faisalabad

A dacoit was killed during an encounter while two others were injured in Batala Colony police limits on Saturday

A police spokesman said Dolphin Force signaled a motorcycle carrying three people to stop near Pahariwali Ground but the motorcyclists opened firing on the officials and fled.

A police spokesman said Dolphin Force signaled a motorcycle carrying three people to stop near Pahariwali Ground but the motorcyclists opened firing on the officials and fled.

They entered a marriage hall in Hajji Chowk People's Colony No 2 and made guests hostage at gunpoint. They attempted to loot them but some guests resisted to which the accused opened firing and injured Haleema Bibi and Faisal.

The Dolphin Force chased the accused and during an encounter, one of the accused died on the spot while two others fled.

The accused was identified as Gulzaib of Sahianwala who was wanted to the police in a number of cases of dacoity, robbery, thefts, etc.

