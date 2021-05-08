Dacoit killed in encounter in lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in Harbanspura area here on Saturday.

Police said that two robbers were fleeing after looting a bakery when police encircled them.

Seeing police, the dacoits climbed on the roof of a school and opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire, due to which, a robber who has yet to be identified received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape.

Later, police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of fleeing dacoit.