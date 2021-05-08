UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Killed In Encounter In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter in lahore

An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in Harbanspura area here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in Harbanspura area here on Saturday.

Police said that two robbers were fleeing after looting a bakery when police encircled them.

Seeing police, the dacoits climbed on the roof of a school and opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire, due to which, a robber who has yet to be identified received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape.

Later, police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of fleeing dacoit.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.