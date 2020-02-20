Dacoit killed in encounter in Lahore

A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police team in Hanjerwal area here on Thursday.

The police during routine picket checking signaled three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop but they opened fireat police party

The policemen returned fire and one suspect died ,while other two managed to escape from the spot.

The deceased was later identified as Asim ,alias doctor, involved in killing of a constable Faisal during encounter at Kasur. The accused was a proclaimed offender wanted in many cases including abduction for ransom, murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes.