UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Killed In Encounter In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter in Lahore

A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police team in Hanjerwal area here on Thursday.

The police during routine picket checking signaled three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop but they opened fireat police party

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police team in Hanjerwal area here on Thursday.

The police during routine picket checking signaled three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop but they opened fireat police party.

The policemen returned fire and one suspect died ,while other two managed to escape from the spot.

The deceased was later identified as Asim ,alias doctor, involved in killing of a constable Faisal during encounter at Kasur. The accused was a proclaimed offender wanted in many cases including abduction for ransom, murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Doctor Died Kasur From

Recent Stories

AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns from his office

35 minutes ago

Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK ..

41 minutes ago

DC Ghotki urges parents to participate in anti-pol ..

1 minute ago

Snowboarders envisage Malam Jabba as potential sit ..

1 minute ago

Acid violence hurt women show concerns over weak l ..

1 minute ago

Finland to Take Part in NATO Drills in Norway in M ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.