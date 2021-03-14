Dacoit killed in 'encounter', two arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :One dacoit was killed and an alleged encounter with police and two others were arrested in Shafiqabad area, here on Sunday.

Police said that three dacoits were fleeing after looting cash and a motorcycle from Kasurpura area. On getting information, the Dolphin officials started chasing them.

The dacoits entered a store of Gujjar building material and opened fire on police team.

The police returned the fire and in crossfire, one of them was killed. The deceased was later identified as Asif of Kahna area. Two other dacoits -- Abdul Rehman and Husnain -- were arrested and sent behind the bars.

The body was sent to the city morgue..