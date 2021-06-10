UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed while another three were arrested during an encounter with the police in Sundar area here on Thursday.

According to DSP CIA, dacoits were hiding in a factory. On getting information, a CIA Model Town team conducted a raid to arrest the dacoits.

On seeing the police team, the alleged dacoits opened fire on them. The police returned the fire. As a result one dacoit received bullet injuries and died instantly. While the other three dacoits were arrested tby he police. A sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were also injured in the incident.

A constable of Sundar police station Raheel identified the dead dacoit as the one who had killed constable Qaisar some days ago.

