Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed and another was injured in an encounter between the Sadar police and robbers in Manga Mandi, here on Sunday.

A police team, led by SP Investigation Sadar Abdul Hanan, conducted a raid in Manga Mandi area and tried to arrest two alleged dacoits -- Shahid Ali and Abrar. Seeing the police team, the accused opened fire on the police party.

The police also returned the fire.

In exchange of fire, Shahid Ali was killed and Abrar was seriously injured. The police arrested Abrar in injured condition. The deceased was wanted to the police in several cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

The accused had shot at and injured Constable Nadeem at Investigation Chung Section on Saturday.

The police are conducting raids for arrest of other accomplices.

