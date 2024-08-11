Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A dacoit was killed while two others escaped in an encounter with police in Sundar here on Sunday.

Police said that they had set up a picket where they saw three suspects on a motorcycle and ordered them to stop. But they did not care and opened firing on the policemen.

The police also retaliated and as a result, one of them received severe injuries and died instantly while two other managed to escape.

Later, the killed dacoit was identified as Taimour alias Taimoury. The police recovered a motorcycle, pistol, bullets and mobile from his possession. The police removed the body to dead house for autopsy. The killed dacoit was wanted in various cases of dacoity. An investigation is underway.

