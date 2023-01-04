Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police at Azadi Chowk flyover here on Wednesday.

Police said that two dacoits were looting citizens at Azadi Chowk flyover when, on information, Dolphin squad and Shafiqabad police reached the spot.

Seeing police team, the bandits opened fire which was retaliated by police.

As a result, a dacoit identified as Sajjad Ali received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape.

According to police spokesman, the dacoit was involved in 23 cases of dacoity, robberyand other heinous crimes.

SP City Operations Sarfraz Virk and SP Dolphin Tauqeer Naeem reached the spot.