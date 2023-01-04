UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police at Azadi Chowk flyover here on Wednesday.

Police said that two dacoits were looting citizens at Azadi Chowk flyover when, on information, Dolphin squad and Shafiqabad police reached the spot

