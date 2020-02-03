Dacoit killed in 'encounter' with police in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed during an encounter with police at Mauza Meeran Mohallah in Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police precincts late Sunday night.

According to police sources, the dacoit identified as Rafique, son of Sardar, was in police custody and a police party was bringing him to a place for recovery of a snatched motorcycle.

In the meantime, five to six persons allegedly started firing at the police party. The police retaliated the fire. In exchange of fire, alleged dacoit Rafique was killed due to a shot by his accomplices. The police van was also damaged in the firing. However, the attackers managed to flee the scene.

Police said that deceased Rafique was involved in more than 31 cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and firing on the police.