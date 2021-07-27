UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed In Firing By Accomplices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:37 PM

A member of notorious dacoit gang was allegedly killed in firing by his accomplices in jatoee area near head bakeeni

Muzafergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A member of notorious dacoit gang was allegedly killed in firing by his accomplices in jatoee area near head bakeeni.

According to details, a motorcyclist namely Baqer S/O Allah dewaya resident of Basti Allah Bakhsh was heading to Muzaffargarh to meet his friends on motorbike.

On the way three dacoits stopped him on gun point and tried to snatch motorbike, upon resistance and shouting from the motorcyclist the locals gathered.

Dacoits attempted to escape and were chased by the locals when they opened indiscriminate fire and resultantly one fleeing criminal Identified as Mansoor resident of Dera Ismail khan was killed in the firing of his own accomplices.

Police reached there on the spot along with special crime scene team. Case has been registered against the dacoits and police were in search of them.

Police officer jatoee said that criminal gang mostly involved in kidnapping people for ransom and also took away their cattle and tractors. The body of dacoit has been shifted to THQ hospital jatoee for post-mortem.

