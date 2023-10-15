Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Firing By Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Dacoit killed in firing by accomplices

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A dacoit was allegedly shot dead by firing of his own accomplices at Mauza Tajwana in limits of Luddan Police Station.

According to police sources, a notorious criminal named Irfan Sahu was being taken for recovery of valuables by a police party when four alleged accomplices of the criminal attacked the police team.

During the exchange of fire, Irfan Sahu was gunned down by his own accomplices. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased Irfan Sahu was involved in 65 heinous crimes and was termed a symbol of terror in the region.

