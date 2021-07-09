Dacoit killed in police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed during a police encounter while two other dacoits managed to flee at 87/15-L Mian Channu area here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Chab Kalan police had tried to stop three suspicious persons riding on motorcycle at police picket near Mian Channu area.

The unknown outlaws started firing on the police party and in retaliation, a notorious dacoit namely Sanaullah killed with the firing of his own accomplices. A pistol with bullets was recovered from the dacoit. Two dacoits managed to flee from there while special teams constituted for the arrest of the dacoits..

The criminal dacoit was involved in over two dozens cases and he has also killed a person Muhammad Aslam during cattle theft bid a day before.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem hailed the performance of police team.