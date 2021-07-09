UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed during a police encounter while two other dacoits managed to flee at 87/15-L Mian Channu area here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Chab Kalan police had tried to stop three suspicious persons riding on motorcycle at police picket near Mian Channu area.

The unknown outlaws started firing on the police party and in retaliation, a notorious dacoit namely Sanaullah killed with the firing of his own accomplices. A pistol with bullets was recovered from the dacoit. Two dacoits managed to flee from there while special teams constituted for the arrest of the dacoits..

The criminal dacoit was involved in over two dozens cases and he has also killed a person Muhammad Aslam during cattle theft bid a day before.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem hailed the performance of police team.

Related Topics

Firing Police Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

25 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.