Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A ring leader of an Inter-district dacoit gang was killed during police encounter.

According to details, police tried to stop dacoits riding on motorcycle during patrolling at cinema road in limits of city police station Kot Addu.

The dacoits opened fire on police mobile.

Upon receiving the information, SHO city police station Sub-Inspector Khurram Riaz along with police team reached on the spot.

In retaliation, Mudassir alias Mudassri died while two other dacoits managed to flee from there.

The body of killed dacoit was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu for autopsy.

The police teams constituted for the search of the fleeing dacoits.

