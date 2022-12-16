Dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said policemen signaled to stop two accused on a motorcycle but they opened firing on them and fled.

The officials chased them and the accused once again opened firing. In retaliation, a robber died on the spot whereas his accomplice managed to escape.

The accused was identified as Ehsan who was wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery etc.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdaniannounced commendation certificates for the raiding team, thespokesman added.