Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police in the area of Chak Jhumra police station on Monday.

A police spokesman said police during routine patrolling signaled to stop a suspect near Chak No 103-JB Makkoana but the outlaw opened firing at policemen.

In retaliation, the criminal received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The outlaw was identified as Amir who was wanted to police of Sahianwala, Chiniot, Jalal Pur Bhattian and other police stations in 21 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigationwas underway,he added.

