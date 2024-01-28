Dacoit killed in police encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A dacoit was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape on Sunday after an encounter with police in the Kahna area of Lahore.

According to the police, the three dacoits were robbing people at gunpoint at a checkpoint.

When the police arrived at the scene, the dacoits opened fire.

During the crossfire, one dacoit was fatally shot, later identified as Saeed, was wanted in 70 cases to police, said a private news channel.