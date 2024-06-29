Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter near 6 NB in the jurisdiction of City Bhalwal police on Saturday.

Police raided to nab accuse Naukar Abbas, who was wanted in more than 17 dacoities, however,

his accomplices opened fire at them. Police also retaliated and Abbas died on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape.

Related Topics

Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Died Bhalwal

Recent Stories

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

15 hours ago
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

15 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

15 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

15 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

15 hours ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

15 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan