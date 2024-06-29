Dacoit killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter near 6 NB in the jurisdiction of City Bhalwal police on Saturday.

Police raided to nab accuse Naukar Abbas, who was wanted in more than 17 dacoities, however,

his accomplices opened fire at them. Police also retaliated and Abbas died on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape.