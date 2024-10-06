Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A gang member involved in robbery in passenger buses was killed in a police encounter in Wahwa police limits.

According to a spokesperson, police received a call that six to seven robbers were looting passenger buses and trucks on the Indus highway last night.

Police responded promptly and reached there when the robbers were fleeing towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police team chased them but they opened fire on them.

In retaliation, an unidentified suspect was killed. A pistol, three motorcycles and other looted goods were recovered from his possession. The rest of the suspects managed to flee.

