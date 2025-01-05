Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Sahianwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that five bandits were on a looting spree near Ransiwal village late Saturday night when the police was informed about it. A police team, headed by the SHO Sahianwala, rushed to the spot and ordered the outlaws to surrender but they opened firing at them by taking shelter in nearby bushes.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and the encounter continued for an hour during which one of the criminals received serious injuries in firing by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other four outlaws managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police immediately called Rescue 1122 for treatment and shifting of the injured outlaw to hospital but the rescue team pronounced him dead. The killed dacoit was identified as Sana Ullah of Chak No.43-JB Chak Jhumra and he was wanted in a number of robbery and other cases. A special police team was constituted to arrest the accused, the spokesman added.

