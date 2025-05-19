Dacoit killed in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A dacoit was killed due to firing of his own accomplices during an encounter

with the police in Miani Police limits on Monday.

The police said officials during routine checking of vehicles signaled to stopped three

motorcyclists but they started firing on them.

The police, in retaliation, also opened fire at them. During an exchange of fire, an accused,

Mohsin Ali, died due to firing of his own accomplices.

The accused was involved in several cases of murders and robberies.