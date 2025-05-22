Dacoit killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A dacoit was killed in police encounter here in the area of Thikriwala police station late Wednesday night.

Police said on Thursday that four armed bandits were on their looting spree near Motorway Bridge Painsara Road late Wednesday night when the police received an emergency call.The team promptly responded and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival,the police directed the outlaws to surrender,but they opened indiscriminate firing on police party.

The police retaliated and during this exchange of fire, one of the criminals received serious injuries reportedly by the bullets fired by his accomplices and died on the spot.

The three other accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

After firing ceased, the police cautiously inspected the area and discovered two individuals who had been held hostage by the outlaws. They were safely rescued.

The deceased accused was identified as Allah Ditta who was wanted by the police in a number of cases of dacoit, robbery, theft, murder, etc.

A special police team was also constituted to arrest the escapees, spokesman added.