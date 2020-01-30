UrduPoint.com
'Dacoit' Killed In Police Encounter, 2 Arrested In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:09 PM

'Dacoit' killed in police encounter, 2 arrested in Sialkot

One dacoit was killed and two others were arrested after a police encounter on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) One dacoit was killed and two others were arrested after a police encounter on Thursday.

Three others, however, managed to flee from the scene in Ugoki police precincts.

According to to sources, a police team deputed at a picket near Canal City signalled six persons to stop. However, they did not stop.

The police team chased them and the alleged dacoits opened fire on the police party.

In exchange of fire one dacoit, later identified as Pitras Masih, was killed. Police arrested two others namely Sikandar Masih and Sajawal Hussian while three others managed to flee.

Police claimed the dacoit was killed by a bullet fired by his accomplices. The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.

