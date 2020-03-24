Dacoit killed in police encounter in Faisalabad

An alleged dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station late Monday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station late Monday night.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a police team was on its routine patrolling duty when some citizens informed them that two armed persons looted them near Chak No 108-JB Talvandi.

The police team reached the spot.

The alleged dacoits opened fire on the police party, said the spokesperson. The police returned the fire and during the exchange of fire, one alleged dacoit was killed. However, his accomplice fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The killed dacoit was later on identified as Faiz, who was wanted to police of Faisalabad and Lahore in a number of cases.

The police also recovered weapon from his possession and shifted his body to mortuary for postmortem.