Dacoit killed in police encounter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in encounter with police in the area of Thikriwala police.

Police sources said here on Saturday, Thikriwala police along with a notorious criminal Rizwan alias Long Gawacha was going to arrest other accused when some other outlaws riding in a car and on two motorcycles intercepted the police team and tried to got free arrested accused Rizwan from the police custody. The police resisted but the outlaws opened fire on the police party and the police also returned fire in self defence. During cross firing accused Rizwan received serious injuries. However, the outlaws managed to escape from the scene. later Rizwan succumbed to injuries when the police was taking him to to hospital. Rizwan was wanted by the police in 34 cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, etc, sources said.

In another encounter, City Tandlianwala police succeeded to arrest three criminals.

As a per details, police received call on Rescue 15 that three robbers looted a citizen and deprived him from his motorcycle, cash and other items at gunpoint near Chak No.424-JB.

The police rushed to the spot and asked the alleged criminals to surrender but they opened fire at the police and tried to escape from the scene. However, the police also returned fire in self defence. During cross firing three accused -- Bilal, Sowal and Ehsan received bullet injuries and the police succeeded to arrest them. Laterthe police shifted the injured criminals to hospital for treatment. Further investigationsare in progress, sources added.