Dacoit killed in police encounter in rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

A notorious proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter with police in the precincts of Rojhaan police station near Indus highway road on Thursday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A notorious proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter with police in the precincts of Rojhaan police station near Indus highway road on Thursday.

DPO,Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal told media that accused with his other accomplices had deprived passengers from cash and valuables on gun point.

Police teams from PS Harand, PS Muhammad Diwan, and PS Dajal started chasing the accused and spotted them in the area of PS Harand near tribal area where an encounter took place and the accused, later identified as Nazim Abass, was killed by his own accomplices during firing while his other seven accomplices managed to escape.

The accused was allegedly involved in many cases of dacoity, murder, kidnapping for ransom, and robbery registered with police stations Rojhaan, Zahir Pir, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh.

DPO said that efforts were being made to arrest the escaped dacoits.