Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter in sargodha

A dacoit was killed in police encounter in the jurisdiction of Miani police station, police sources said here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed in police encounter in the jurisdiction of Miani police station, police sources said here on Thursday.

Police received a tip-off that three dacoits were looting the citizens, on which police team reached the crime scene.

The dacoits opened fire at police party which was retaliated.As a result, one dacoit--Ghulam Murtaza,ring leader of Kakr gang, succumbed to bullet injuries on the spot, while two others fled from the scene.

The body was shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Police launched search operation for the arrest of other outlaws.

