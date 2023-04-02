Dacoit killed in police encounter, two others flee

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in a police encounter here in the limits of Yarik Police Station on Sunday while his two accomplices managed to escape.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Yarik police station took immediate action after receiving information that dacoits snatched a motorbike from a citizen at gunpoint.

The police started the search for dacoits and signalled two motorbikes coming from CRBC to stop for checking. The three persons riding on these motorcycles opened fire at the police party.

The police retaliated and killed one of the dacoits while two others managed to escape.

The killed dacoit was identified as Mohammad Anwar son of Gul Wali resident of Pai area of Tank district. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number (FM-2125), arms and ammunition from him.

Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafur Afridi and District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciated the performance of Yarik police.