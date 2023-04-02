UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter, Two Others Flee

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter, two others flee

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed in a police encounter here in the limits of Yarik Police Station on Sunday while his two accomplices managed to escape.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Yarik police station took immediate action after receiving information that dacoits snatched a motorbike from a citizen at gunpoint.

The police started the search for dacoits and signalled two motorbikes coming from CRBC to stop for checking. The three persons riding on these motorcycles opened fire at the police party.

The police retaliated and killed one of the dacoits while two others managed to escape.

The killed dacoit was identified as Mohammad Anwar son of Gul Wali resident of Pai area of Tank district. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number (FM-2125), arms and ammunition from him.

Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafur Afridi and District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciated the performance of Yarik police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Tank Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

53 minutes ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s achievements in AI and data man ..

2 hours ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.