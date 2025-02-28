Dacoit Killed In Police Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A record-holder robber was killed in a police encounter in the limits of Batala Colony police on Friday morning.
A police spokesperson said that a team of Eagle squad signalled to stop two men riding a motorcycle near Palak Chowk, but they opened fire and police and sped their motorbike towards Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan hospital.
In retaliatory fire, one accused, later identified as Azhar Iqbal, was critically injured. Rescue-1122 team reached the site to shift the injured to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the dead man was on physical remand in a case, FIR No. 215/25 under CrCP 302/393, but he had fled from the police custody. The body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy. Police were searching for the other accused.
