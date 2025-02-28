Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Police Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Dacoit killed in police shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A record-holder robber was killed in a police encounter in the limits of Batala Colony police on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said that a team of Eagle squad signalled to stop two men riding a motorcycle near Palak Chowk, but they opened fire and police and sped their motorbike towards Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan hospital.

In retaliatory fire, one accused, later identified as Azhar Iqbal, was critically injured. Rescue-1122 team reached the site to shift the injured to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the dead man was on physical remand in a case, FIR No. 215/25 under CrCP 302/393, but he had fled from the police custody. The body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy. Police were searching for the other accused.

Recent Stories

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

25 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

40 minutes ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

40 minutes ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

1 hour ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

1 hour ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

1 hour ago
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

2 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan