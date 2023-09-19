Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Shootout

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Dacoit killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Chak Jhumra area on late Monday.

According to police sources, unidentified armed dacoits were looting people near Chak No 102-JB, Jhumra road canal bridge when someone informed the police.

A team of dolphin forces along with other police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Nadeem Butt when reached the site, the outlaws opened firing. A bullet fired by an outlaw hit his own accomplice, killing him on the spot.

A passerby Jahangir resident of Chak No 23-JB was also injured during the gun fight.

The deceased outlaw was identified as Riaz resident of Chiniot.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Chiniot SITE

Recent Stories

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

1 minute ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

36 minutes ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

12 hours ago
UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

13 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

13 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

14 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

14 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan