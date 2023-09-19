Dacoit killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Chak Jhumra area on late Monday.

According to police sources, unidentified armed dacoits were looting people near Chak No 102-JB, Jhumra road canal bridge when someone informed the police.

A team of dolphin forces along with other police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Nadeem Butt when reached the site, the outlaws opened firing. A bullet fired by an outlaw hit his own accomplice, killing him on the spot.

A passerby Jahangir resident of Chak No 23-JB was also injured during the gun fight.

The deceased outlaw was identified as Riaz resident of Chiniot.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.