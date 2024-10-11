Dacoit Killed In Shootout
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police here late on Thursday.
According to the police spokesperson here on Friday, the accused had killed a police constable Nadeem over resistance during dacoity in the area of Gulberg police a few days back. The killed dacoit has been identified as Qasim.
Police were carrying some criminals near Choorh Majra Mor, Narwala Road when accomplices of the outlaws intercepted and tried to release their fellows at gunpoint. In retaliation by police, an outlaw was injured who died on the way to hospital.
The accused was wanted by police in a number of dacoity and highway robberies.
The dead body was moved to the mortuary for postmortem.
