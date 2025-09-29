Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Shootout, Two Escaped

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A dacoit was killed in a shootout and two others managed to escape within the limits of Jaranwala city police.

According to police sources here Monday, three armed bandits were fleeing after looting people on Syedwala road.

A police team headed by In-charge CCD Jaranwala signalled them to stop but the accused opened fire on police. In retaliation by police, a dacoit who was later identified as Adnan Oddh was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee.

Police shifted the body of Adnan who was a record holder criminal to the hospital for postmortem.

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

24 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

54 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

1 hour ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan