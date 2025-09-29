Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A dacoit was killed in a shootout and two others managed to escape within the limits of Jaranwala city police.

According to police sources here Monday, three armed bandits were fleeing after looting people on Syedwala road.

A police team headed by In-charge CCD Jaranwala signalled them to stop but the accused opened fire on police. In retaliation by police, a dacoit who was later identified as Adnan Oddh was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee.

Police shifted the body of Adnan who was a record holder criminal to the hospital for postmortem.