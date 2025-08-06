Open Menu

Dacoit Killed, SI Injured In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Dacoit killed, SI injured in encounter

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Police said a wanted criminal involved in over 16 serious cases was killed while a sub-inspector (SI) was injured during a shootout on Wednesday morning.

The encounter took place between the Crime Control Department (CCD) of police and armed bandits in Kot Addu. The deceased robber was identified as Mudassar Rajput alias Haqla, who was wanted by various police stations of the district.

Police said the dacoit had arrived in the area of Mouza Dargah along with his two accomplices to commit a robbery.

Upon spotting the police checkpoint, the suspects opened fire, injuring Sub-Inspector Ayub Iqbal Khakhi. The police returned the fire in self-defence. During exchange of fire, Mudassar was fatally hit, and his two accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness.

Police said Mudassar was wanted in 16 cases of theft, robbery, and street crime, and had been declared an absconder.

The injured police officer was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Recent Stories

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed As ..

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president

5 minutes ago
 Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Baye ..

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

12 minutes ago
 UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on ..

UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

12 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract ..

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

57 minutes ago
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

3 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

4 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

4 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan