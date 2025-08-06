Dacoit Killed, SI Injured In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Police said a wanted criminal involved in over 16 serious cases was killed while a sub-inspector (SI) was injured during a shootout on Wednesday morning.
The encounter took place between the Crime Control Department (CCD) of police and armed bandits in Kot Addu. The deceased robber was identified as Mudassar Rajput alias Haqla, who was wanted by various police stations of the district.
Police said the dacoit had arrived in the area of Mouza Dargah along with his two accomplices to commit a robbery.
Upon spotting the police checkpoint, the suspects opened fire, injuring Sub-Inspector Ayub Iqbal Khakhi. The police returned the fire in self-defence. During exchange of fire, Mudassar was fatally hit, and his two accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness.
Police said Mudassar was wanted in 16 cases of theft, robbery, and street crime, and had been declared an absconder.
The injured police officer was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
