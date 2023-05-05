Dacoit killed, three flee after police shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed and three others fled the scene after a police encounter in the limits of Saddar police on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said that four armed bandits were fleeing after looting citizens near Jorray Pull on Satiana Road when a police party started chasing them.

The fleeing dacoits opened fire on police and injured a police constable and a passerby. The police managed to arrest one accused, identified as Bilal. The dacoits attacked the police party to get their accomplice released. One gunshot, fired by an accused hit Bilal, killing him on-the-spot, claimed the police. Later, the other dacoits fled the scene.

The deceased was identified as a proclaimed offender in more than nine cases of dacoity-cum-murder, attempt to murder and robberies.

Saddar police have registered a case.