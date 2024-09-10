Dacoit Killed, Two Arrested
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A dacoit was killed while his two accomplices were arrested and two others fled
after an encounter in City Sammundri police limits on Tuesday.
Police Spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said the policemen signaled to stop two motorcycles
carrying five people near a picket in Chak No 139-GB but the accused opened firing at them.
In retaliation, the officials arrested three accused whereas two others fled away.
The police shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri
where he died who was identified as Baba Ashfaq, 50, of Lahore while the others
were identified as Muhammad Yaseen of Chak No141-RB and Bilal Bashir.
The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered pistols, a motorcycle and other items.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Kamran Adil appreciated performance of the policemen
and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them, the spokesman added.
