Dacoit Killed, Two Pedestrians Hurt During Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A dacoit was killed while two pedestrians sustained injuries during police encounter as armed dacoits were fleeing after committing motorcycle dacoity with a citizen in the limits of Kala police station.
According to details, armed dacoits tried to snatch a motorcycle from a citizen in Kala colony in the limits of Kala police station. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot.
The dacoits opened fire on the police team and the local people. A dacoit named Bilal alias Bilali died with the firing of his accomplices while two pedestrians Irshad Hussain and Khadim Hussain also sustained bullet injuries.
SHO Kala arrested the accused and shifted to the police station. The enraged public tried to torture the dacoits and police team.
SP Investigation Bakhtiar Ahmad with a heavy police contingent reached the spot.
Kala police launched further legal action.
