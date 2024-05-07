Dacoit Killed,head Constable Injured In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) One dacoit was killed while a police head constable sustained serious injuries during an encounter in the area of Saddar police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that three bandits snatched a motorcycle and cash from a citizen near Chak No.237-RB Khuddian Warraichan and escaped from the scene.
Receiving information,Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar police along with his team rushed to the spot and intercepted the outlaws and directed for surrender but the accused opened fire on the police party which caused serious bullet injuries to Head Constable Ghulam Dastgir.
The police in retaliation also opened fire and during this encounter,one of the accused was killed whereas his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The police recovered one motorcycle, two mobile phones,one repeater and other items from the spot.
The head constable was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment whereas,the body which was yet to be identified and dispatched to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
