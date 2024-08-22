Dacoit killed,two escape in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A dacoit was killed, while his two accomplices managed to escape during an encounter in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police said here on Thursday that the team signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying three people near Awan Chowk picket but the motorcyclists accelerated their two-wheeler by resorting to open firing.

The police chased them and directed for surrender but the outlaws once again opened firing on the police team by taking shelter in a fodder crop near Chak No.218-RB Parokianwala Road.

The police retaliated and during this exchange of gunshots,one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground,whereas other outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted him to hospital but he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The deceased criminal was identified as Nauman Ali,son of Riaz, resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad who was involved in killing a youth Gulfam over resistance during a dacoity few days ago.

The police shifted the corpse to the mortuary and started investigation for arrest of the escapees.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police Jawans and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them, police added.