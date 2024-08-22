Dacoit Killed,two Escape In Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A dacoit was killed, while his two accomplices managed to escape during an encounter in the area of Raza Abad police station.
Police said here on Thursday that the team signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying three people near Awan Chowk picket but the motorcyclists accelerated their two-wheeler by resorting to open firing.
The police chased them and directed for surrender but the outlaws once again opened firing on the police team by taking shelter in a fodder crop near Chak No.218-RB Parokianwala Road.
The police retaliated and during this exchange of gunshots,one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground,whereas other outlaws managed to escape from the scene.
The police shifted him to hospital but he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.
The deceased criminal was identified as Nauman Ali,son of Riaz, resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad who was involved in killing a youth Gulfam over resistance during a dacoity few days ago.
The police shifted the corpse to the mortuary and started investigation for arrest of the escapees.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police Jawans and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them, police added.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago