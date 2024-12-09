Dacoit looting electronics shop arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A dacoit was held from an electronics shop while his accomplice fled on Monday.

According to police, accused Ramazan and his accomplice entered an electronics shop on Narwala Road and starting collecting cash when someone called police helpline 15.

A team of Razaabad police reached the site immediately and arrested Ramazan while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police recovered Rs1.4 million in cash from the accused. A guard of a private company, who suffered injuries during the dacoity, was rushed to Allied Hospital.

Separately, a ringleader of a dacoit gang along with a co-accused was held by Satiana police. They were identified as Waseem alias Seema and Imran. Police recovered a pistol, six motorcycles and cash.

A case has been registered against them.