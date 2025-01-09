Dacoit Nabbed Within Hours For Robbing Foreign National: DIG Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police swiftly responded to a robbery incident on Trail 5, using modern technology to track down and apprehend the dacoit within hours on Thursday. The dacoit had robbed a mobile phone from a foreign national at gunpoint.
According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, the dacoit had robbed a mobile phone from a foreign national at gunpoint on Trail 5. After the robbery, the dacoit hid both the mobile phone and the pistol underground in a nearby forest. The police, using all available technical and human resources, acted swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspect within eight hours, solving the case in record time.
DIG Ali Raza confirmed that the police conducted a thorough search operation in the forest, with the assistance of ICT Police's IT Department, CIA, and the relevant SHO and SP, who promptly arrived at the scene. The team continuously tracked the dacoit, and as soon as he emerged from the forest, he was apprehended. The robbed mobile phone and pistol, hidden by the suspect, were recovered.
"The Islamabad Police are always prepared to protect the lives and property of citizens," DIG Ali Raza stated.
DIG Ali Raza further emphasized that the police remain committed to making the Federal capital a safe and secure place for all, working tirelessly day and night to ensure peace in the city./APP-rzr-mkz
